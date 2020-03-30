Coronavirus in Mumbai: Islampur under lockdown until Mar 31, shops of essential goods and banks to remain closed

Mumbai: Amidst the rise in the coronavirus positive patients to 24, the Islampur city in Sangli district has been kept under complete lockdown for three days from March 29.
The decision was unanimously taken by all parties at the Islampur Municipality. During the lockdown, milk, vegetables and grocery shops will remain closed while the medical shops will be opened on odd dates.
The borders of Islampur city have been closed in a serious bid to avoid coronavirus spread largely because of local contacts. The Municipality has urged the banks and credit societies close their operations until March 31.
The sub divisional officer Nagesh Patil said efforts are on to make available space for the institutional quarantine and the civic and government machinery is currently involved in the contact tracing and meeting about 4,000 people from the city and around.
He informed that the contact tracing survey will continue for three months and those in the buffer zone are being stamped as they won’t be able to move out of their homes for atleastthree months. The civic body will cancel license of medical shops if they operate on even days.
The Islampur Municipalty president Nishikant Patil said that the city border has been closed at three km and so far, 400 people, who had come into the contact of coronavirus patients, were traced. He appealed to the citizens that they should not hide butto undergo testif they come across symptoms of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, whose hometown is Islampur, held marathon meeting at the government hospital at Miraj and took stock of the situation.
He informed that the Miraj hospital has been converted into hospital with 315 beds and 15 ICUs to treat coronavirus patients. The testing facility will be opened at the Miraj hospital in next three to four days.
