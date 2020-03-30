Coronavirus in Mumbai: Islampur under lockdown until Mar 31, shops of essential goods and banks to remain closed

Mumbai: Amidst the rise in the coronavirus positive patients to 24, the Islampur city in Sangli district has been kept under complete lockdown for three days from March 29.

The decision was unanimously taken by all parties at the Islampur Municipality. During the lockdown, milk, vegetables and grocery shops will remain closed while the medical shops will be opened on odd dates.

The borders of Islampur city have been closed in a serious bid to avoid coronavirus spread largely because of local contacts. The Municipality has urged the banks and credit societies close their operations until March 31.

The sub divisional officer Nagesh Patil said efforts are on to make available space for the institutional quarantine and the civic and government machinery is currently involved in the contact tracing and meeting about 4,000 people from the city and around.