Coronavirus in Mumbai: IAS officer, 9 staff members test COVID-19 positive in Mantralaya

This news has alarmed all IAS officers in the state, particularly those who operate from Mantralaya. “During the corona crisis, most of the files circulated to various desks originated from the disaster management cell or its parent department -- the relief and rehabilitation department. Many of these contract employees visited us with these files. It's quite possible that the files were contaminated with the virus or these people were carriers. These files went to various departments, desks and senior officials. This may result in a scenario where many employees, including IAS officers, may get affected,” said a senior official in Mantralaya.

Why is physical attendance necessary?

“When there is digital technology available, why is the physical presence of officers necessary? Why can't files be generated online and signed digitally? Mantralaya has already incorporated the digital signature system, so why are senior bureaucrats pressing for movement of files on paper?” asked another official.

“Since more than 90 per cent of Mantralaya empty, why cannot the Maharashtra government make boarding and lodging arrangements in Mantralaya for employees? As per government priority, health, medical education and the relief and rehabilitation department employees are essential during this emergency. They should be accommodated in or around Mantralaya. Since they or their drivers travel by public transport, the chances of their contracting corona are high,” opined an official in the health department.

Why is Mantralaya not being shut down?

As per the rule, if more than three patients are found at any location or colony, that area is declared a containment zone. It is sealed for 14 days with the entry and exit of people to or from this zone being banned. On April 27, when five patients were found in Mantralaya, the government did not follow its own guidelines. The next day, Mantralaya was still working, closing for sanitisation on April 29 and 30. Had it then been declared a containment zone, further infection could have been prevented.

“Public morale is affected when they see ministers or IAS officers being laid low by corona. We are demanding that Mantralaya be closed for some days and all meetings and processing of files be done online,” many officers told The Free Press Journal, on condition of anonymity.