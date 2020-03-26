Coronavirus in Mumbai: Health infrastructure takes centre stage

Mumbai: The pandemic has exposed the poor state of the country's public health infrastructure. With it in mind, senior Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anant Gadgil has been striving to bring about an improvement for the last 3 years.

While speaking on the 2020- 2021 budget in the legislative council, he demanded to reserve Rs 10 lakhs of the increased Rs 1 crore annual local area development fund for public health infrastructure.

The state government recently increased this fund from Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore. “There are more than 350 legislators in both the houses.

If all the legislators spend Rs 10 lakhs each year on improving the public health infrastructure, we can imagine what a big fund will be available for public health development,” he said.