Coronavirus in Mumbai: First positive case in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: The power loom industries of Bhiwandi are in state of panic when a 62-year-old man from Bhiwandi tested positive for CoVID-19 on Sunday, in a first such incidence of the virus outbreak reported from this area. He had attended a Tablighe-Jamaat event in Mumbra and stayed there for around 14 days.

He was taken to a civil hospital in Thane. According to the officials, he had visited Mumbra mosque and stayed at the mosque for 14 days. On April 2, he had returned to Bhiwandi. Thereafter, he placed himself in home quarantine.

On April 9, his neighbour informed the local police about his history. Police then alerted the concerned health officer and the man was then taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital for fever testing. Health officer Jaywant Dhule said:

"When we got his history, he was immediately placed under the quarantine centre in Bhiwandi.” Health department officials from Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation said: “We had taken his sample and send it to Kasturba hospital. On Saturday, the report came positive for COVID-19.

Health officer suspected that he got infected after coming in contact with someone from Mumbra mosque. Nine members of the family have been quarantined and their samples were taken and sent to Kasturba hospital for testing.