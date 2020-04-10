Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in Mumbai: Don’t allow religious, social, congregations, Centre tells states

By Sanjay Jog



ANI

MUMBAI: Union Home Ministry (MHA) has directed states and UTs to ensure strict compliance of lock - down measures to fight Covid-19 and not allow any social, religious gathering and procession.

States and UTs have been asked to send communication to district administrations and field agencies to take all required precautionary/ preventive measures for maintenance of law and order, peace and public tranquility. Appropriate vigil on social media should be maintained against circulation of any objection able content.

