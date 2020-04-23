Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dharavi residents want help centres during Ramzan

MUMBAI: Residents of Dharavi are demanding a dedicated helping centre to control the spread of virus. Fakrul Islam Shaikh, a resident and social worker said, "A dedicated helpline number should be made available so that essential services can be delivered at their doorsteps.

Also, in Dharavi there are several Muslims who are daily wage earners, with no work in hand amid lockdown, this Ramzan, government should provide Sehri and Iftari to poor Muslim labourers." On Wednesday, a central inter-ministerial committee and state health minister Rajesh Tope visited Dharavi to examine preparedness.