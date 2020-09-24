Coronavirus in Mumbai: City records 2,163 new positive Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 19,164 new cases and 459 Covid-19 deaths, taking the tally to 12,82,936, with 34,345 fatalities so far. Meanwhile, 17,184 covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours across the state, increasing the total count to 9,73,214.

Mumbai recorded 2,163 cases, highest and 54 covid-19 deaths on Thursday, pushing its tally to 1,92,301 and 8,755 deaths so far. Of the 459 deaths, 256 are from the last 48 hours and 125 are from last week, while the rest 78 deaths are from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 97 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 94 in Pune, 57 in Kolhapur, 67 in Nagpur, 56 in Nashik, 50 in Akola, 29 in Latur and seven in Aurangabad, while two deaths were from other states.

The state health officials have predicted that the cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai are expected to touch 16.11 lakh and 2.21 lakh in the coming weeks respectively. They have also predicted cases in Pune and Thane, it will rise to 3.36 lakh and 2.05 lakh from 2.67 lakh and 1.74 lakh respectively.

According to an internal projection of the state health department, the tally of fresh infections is likely to increase. It states that daily cases are likely to rise by the end of this month. “Detecting more cases should not be considered as a negative thing in this scenario as it will help in breaking the chain. They added that early detection also means less fatality,” said senior health officials.

Meanwhile, the door-to-door survey under the ‘My family My responsibility’ seems to be working. Survey teams have found over 4,500 Covid-19 positive patients in the past one week. They have also found more than 5 lakh comorbid patients in the same period.

Since the campaign started, 7,075,797 homes have been visited and health surveys of 28,363,000 people have been carried out, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office. It added that 4,824 people were found positive for coronavirus and 7.54 lakh people were found with comorbidities.

So far, a total of 61.90 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20.69 per cent were positive. There are 18.83 lakh, people, in-home quarantine and over 33.412 in institutional quarantine.