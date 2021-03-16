Coronavirus in Mumbai: City logs 1,922 new cases on Tuesday

Five months after Maharashtra reported the highest single-day cases on Tuesday, with 17,864 new infections and 87 covid-19 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing it’s total count to 23,47,328, with 52,996 fatalities till now. Moreover, the recovery rate has dropped to 91.77 per cent, with 9,510 being recovered across the state.

The city continued to report close to 2,000 corona cases for the second time in three days, with1,922 new infections and four COVID-19 fatalities being reported on Tuesday, pushing its tally to 3,47,581, with 11,539 deaths so far. Health experts have cited this surge to the lack of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and "tracking and testing of cases".

Meanwhile, the doubling rate of the city has dropped to 156 days on March 16 from 176 which was until Sunday (March 14). Similarly, the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.45 per cent. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 92 per cent from 94 per cent which was constant for the last two months.

Meanwhile, the centre has asked the state to focus on containment strategies and scale up the pace of vaccination campaigns, especially in districts witnessing a sharp increase in infections.

Civic officials attributed the growing number of cases to several factors, including the resumption of local train services for the general public and citizens not following social distancing norms. “We are witnessing more cases from the high-rise buildings following which surge can be seen in the overall tally. Moreover, people are attending marriages, family functions without wearing masks,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.