Coronavirus in Mumbai: City-based company offers free transport services

"The service began on Tuesday and the founder believes it will provide a big relief to people working in the essential sector during this critical situation when all public transport services have been suspended. Ladsariya added, "We are not providing the service to individuals.

But, for instance, if a hospital contacts us for a car/taxi service for their staffers, only with proper documentation and police permission, we are able to do so." Like Everest Fleet, reportedly, a Navi Mumbaibased catering service too provides free food to the needy people.

A Mumbai-based fleet company named Everest Fleet is providing free transportation service to doctors, nurses and other staffers working in public hospitals and other essential service sectors.

However, a minimum charge is taken from those working in private hospitals to bear the driver fees and fuel cost, said Siddharth Ladsariya, founder of the company.

The company is around three and half years old and has about 800 cars. Ladsariya stated, "I issued a contact number to personally keep a watch on the demand."

