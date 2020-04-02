Coronavirus in Mumbai:: CCTV to give 'usable inputs' of affected zones to govt

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has adopted video analytics to keep watch on the movement near the containment zones. The BMC as a part of its aggressive anti corona measures seals a compound the moment they find any coronavirus positive patient.

They call such a zone as a containment zone. Using the new technology if any one tries to go near the containment zone, the local police will get a sms in a few minutes. On receiving the message, it will be easier for the police to take action.

A state of the art computer system called 'Video Analytics' willbe used for this. A case under Indian Penal Code will be registered against those who do not follow the rules. BMC was facing challenges due to the increase in the number of the corona positive cases.

It also noticed that people who were advised to go under quarantine for 14 days were also stepping out of their houses. Hence, to keep a close watch on the people under quarantine police was keeping tab on GPS however it found out that many people were still playing truant and were roaming freely.

In order to deal with the problem, the BMC with the police has earmarked areas where people in large numbers were suspected to be corona affected or positive. Areas such as these were declared as containment zones by the BMC. The containment areas will be also those where corona patients are kept under quarantine or there were positive patients found.

The word is spread around that people are not allowed to enter the containment premises. Even people from inside are also not allowed to go outside the premises. The instructions given about the containment zones will have to be strictly followed regularly. For this CCTV cameras have been installed in the campus.

The photos received from this CCTV camera are being regularly monitored by the BMC and the police control rooms. The report related to this will be sent to the department office of BMC for real time action.