Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC plans to stagger office timings after govt employee complain of lack of social distancing

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to stagger office timings.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the BMC agreed to stagger office timings after government employees travelling on suburban trains expressed displeasure and raised concerns over lack of social distancing inside the trains. Trains coming from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) beyond Kalyan and Virar are witnessing crowds due to limited services and halts.

More than 20 lakh Mumbaikars, working as essential staff, have travelled on the suburban services in the last 21 days. This news will definitely come as a relief to these travellers.