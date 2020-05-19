Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC issues revised protocol for sealing of buildings

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued revised a protocol for sealing of buildings, stating that if there is a new COVID-19 case in a society or building, then the entire building need not be sealed and only the particular floor can be sealed.

"The positive symptomatic patient can be shifted to DCHC or DCH, private or public facility as per the beds available and affordability of the patient. Positive asymptomatic patients can be home quarantined as per Government of India guidelines, if adequate facilities are available in the house and with self-declaration by the patient," BMC stated.

In its advisory for the societies, BMC asked them to ensure that containment measures are strictly followed by all members, such as use of mask, social distancing and others. "If need be, security be deployed," it stated.

As per the advisory, no maids, vendors or service providers will be allowed entry.

"Buildings/societies advised to tie up with local vendors, medical stores and online merchants to deliver supplies at society boundary," BMC said.

It has also asked to ensure delivery of essential supplies to home quarantined asymptomatic patients, if any.

"Residents who are medical professionals to sensitize other members of the society... All the societies are requested not to stigmatize or discriminate such patients/citizens who are quarantined and provide support and psychological assurance without creating panic," BMC stated.

"2,033 more COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 35,058, including 25,392 active cases and 1,249 deaths," said the state health department.

Mumbai alone has reported 1,185 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 21,152, said BMC.

The death toll in Mumbai rose to 757 after 23 more people succumbed to the infection on Monday.