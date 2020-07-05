Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC data shows more than 12 lakh people completed quarantine till now

With rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, BMC data shows that more than 12 lakh people have completed their quarantine.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, more than 12.72 lakh citizens have completed their quarantine period till now, since March 11. As of July 2, around 12,465 citizens were under institutional quarantine, and over 2.47 lakh were under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Mumbai notched 68 fatalities, pulling up the city's death toll to 4,830, whereas the number of corona patients shot up by 1,163 cases to touch 83,237. Maharashtra's coronavirus case count on Saturday rose to 2,00,064 with a record single-day spike of 7,074. With 295 deaths, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 8,671.