Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC data shows more than 12 lakh people completed quarantine till now

With rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, BMC data shows that more than 12 lakh people have completed their quarantine.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, more than 12.72 lakh citizens have completed their quarantine period till now, since March 11. As of July 2, around 12,465 citizens were under institutional quarantine, and over 2.47 lakh were under home quarantine.
Meanwhile, Mumbai notched 68 fatalities, pulling up the city's death toll to 4,830, whereas the number of corona patients shot up by 1,163 cases to touch 83,237. Maharashtra's coronavirus case count on Saturday rose to 2,00,064 with a record single-day spike of 7,074. With 295 deaths, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 8,671.
3,395 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 1,08,082. There are 83,311 active cases in the state now while 10,80,975 people have been tested.
India recorded a single-day spike of record 24,850 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total tally to 6,73,165 even as over 600 deaths in the last 24 hours increased the country's death toll to 19,268, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed. As many as 4,09,083 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. India now has 2,44,814 active cases in the country.
