Coronavirus in Mumbai: Another bus conductor contracts Covid virus, third case reported from Goregaon depot

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has reported one more fresh case of novel coronavirus. A 39-year-old conductor from Goregaon depot has been found positive of COVID-19 and is presently undergoing treatment at Jogeshwari's Trauma care hospital.
The conductor hails from Satara district and used to stay at the rest room of Goregaon bus depot, as he had no house or family member staying in Mumbai.
After he was taken to hospital, civic officials have fumigated the depot premises and have sealed the rest room. The conductor had also gone to his hometown and is suspected to have caught/spread the infection there.
Earlier on Friday, he complained of having flu like symptoms and recorded high fever. The BEST administration then admitted him to hospital on Saturday where he was tested to be found positive later.
A close aide of the patient said that the condition of the 39-year-old is stable and has not reported of any of the respiratory problems yet. Soon after the conductor was found positive, civic officials quarantined as many as 15 other employees from the depot.
All the 15 employees were initially stationed at store room facility of the Goregaon depot. However on Wednesday afternoon, they have been shifted to a private hotel which is being used by the civic body as a quarantine facility at suburban Mumbai's Ram Mandir (East).
