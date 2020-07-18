Coronavirus in Mumbai: All 4 Bachchans ‘stable and responding’ well

Fans across the world heaved a sigh of relief after they learned on social media that superstar Amitabh Bachchan (77), his son Abhishek (42), daughter-in-law Aishwarya (44) and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) are stable and responding well to the COVID-19 treatment at Nanavati Hospital.

According to hospital sources, senior and junior Bacchan are expected to be discharged soon, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be under observation for a couple of days further.

“All four Bachchans are stable and are currently in an isolation ward at the hospital. Aishwarya and Aaradhya had breathing problems, but are stable. They will be under observation for some days,” said a hospital source.

Bachchan and his son Abhishek were admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital on July 11 after they tested positive for coronavirus. On Friday evening, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 but were under home quarantine as they were asymptomatic, were shifted to the hospital after they developed mild symptoms and experienced breathlessness.

Since his diagnosis, Amitabh has been regularly updating his fans about the status of his health through social media.

Bachchan tweeted on Friday evening: “In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer..we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all ..in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive.”