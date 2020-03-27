Coronavirus in Mumbai: 85-year-old doctor passes away in city's Hinduja hospital

An 85-year-old doctor (a visiting faculty at Saifee hospital) who had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday morning, died shortly after midnight at P D Hinduja Hospital in Mahim. With his death, the total number of corona-related fatalities has risen to six in Maharashtra.

According to civic officials, the grandson of the deceased had returned from the CoVID-hit United Kingdom on March 12 and had self-quarantined, since. Four days after his grandson's return, the doctor developed a cough, following which he went for testing and he was found corona-positive.

“Swab samples were initially sent to Metropolis but as per government rules, re-confirmatory tests must be done at Kasturba Hospital,” said an official.

Sources said the grandson had shown some symptoms at the airport, but he convinced the health officers that he would take care of himself by remaining quarantined for 14 days.

“The 85-year-old doctor is suspected to have contracted the infection and developed a cough four days ago. The patient had diabetes and cardiac ailments and also had a pacemaker installed,” the state health department said.

The Maharashtra State Health Vigilance Department, which reports directly to the chief minister, has informed that the doctor underwent a CT-scan at Saifee Hospital and was recommended for CoVID-19 testing. “The surgeon was transferred to the special isolation facility at P D Hinduja Hospital, where he subsequently died. All containment and surveillance measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of our staff, patients, and visitors. Saifee Hospital reiterates that the hospital is fully operational,” said Dr Vernon Desa, director (medical governance and clinical compliance), at Saifee Hospital.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director of the BMC health department, said, “We are awaiting test reports of the deceased from the civic lab.”

When asked to confirm whether the grandson of the deceased, who arrived from the UK, had escaped the notice of health officials at the airport, Dr Shah said, “Young people who have traveled to CoVID-19 affected countries are in Category C but do not yet show symptoms. The third category is advised home quarantine, while the first two categories A and B are admitted to public hospitals or isolated.”

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner, D ward, said they would be talking to the hospital administration to test samples of hospital staff and doctors who were in close contact with the patient.

Meanwhile, the BMC has sealed the area within a five-kilometre radius of Hinduja Hospital.