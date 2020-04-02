Coronavirus in Mumbai: 25 attendees traced to Mumbra test negative for virus

Thane: As many as 25 people, including Indonesians and Bangladeshis, who had attended a congregation of Tabligh-e -Jamaat in New Delhi and were traced to the Mumbra mosque, tested negative for COVID-19, said the health department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday. Out of the 25, 15 are from Bangladesh, 9 are from Malaysia and one is from West Bengal.

In Thane, two new cases came to light on Thursday. These included a 48-year-old Thane-based doctor and another a 59-year-old Kalwa resident who tested positive for the virus. The total number of cases are 13 in Thane so far.

The health department of TMC said that nearly 2,100 people have been placed under home quarantine. The Thane -based doctor has been isolated at the Civil hospital. His wife and son have been placed under home quarantine.

The health department said that they go to know that nearly 50 patients had visited the doctor's clinic in the past couple of days. Out of the 50, one patient might be infected with COVID-19. "We are trying to get the doctor's contacts and find out how many people met him," they said.