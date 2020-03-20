Coronavirus in Mumbai: 14 with travel history to Dubai in Vashi quarantine

Navi Mumbai: Fourteen new people have been placed in the quarantine centre in Vashi with a travel history to Dubai. They were supposed to leave the city on Thursday morning to Uttar Pradesh.
However, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) health department acted swiftly and took them to the quarantine centre.
NMMC received the information on Wednesday evening about 14 people who had come from Dubai and staying with their relatives in Navi Mumbai.
As per the ministry for health, all passengers transiting through or arriving from UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar would be subject to a mandatory quarantine of a minimum period of 14 days on their arrival in the country.
Dr Balasaheb Sonawane, chief health officer of NMMC said that they had planned to leave for Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning by train. “On Wednesday night, we brought them to the quarantine centre in Vashi for 14 days,” said Sonawane.
He added that none of them were showing symptoms similar to the Coronavirus. At present, there are 14 people at the Vashi quarantine centre.
“The number of home quarantine has also come down as many people have completed 14 days and they did not show any symptoms of COVID-19,” said Sonawane.
He added that around 14-16 people are home quarantined in the NMMC area.
The civic body has made a Rapid Response Team to monitor people in at-home quarantine. “The team made calls three times a day and also visited their homes twice to ensure that the person in quarantine must be at home and maintains distance from others,” said Annasaheb Misal, municipal commissioner of NMMC.
He added that a total 150 beds isolation ward has been set up in different hospitals including privates. “We are in constant touch of all private hospitals and if require the number of beds will be increased,” said Misal.
Meanwhile, the civic body has closed all weekly markets and cigarette kiosk apart from the mall, theatre, malls, and swimming pools in the city. It has also restricted entry at the civic headquarter and also asked people to avoid coming if there are no important works.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)