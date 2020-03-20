Coronavirus in Mumbai: 14 with travel history to Dubai in Vashi quarantine

Navi Mumbai: Fourteen new people have been placed in the quarantine centre in Vashi with a travel history to Dubai. They were supposed to leave the city on Thursday morning to Uttar Pradesh.

However, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) health department acted swiftly and took them to the quarantine centre.

NMMC received the information on Wednesday evening about 14 people who had come from Dubai and staying with their relatives in Navi Mumbai.

As per the ministry for health, all passengers transiting through or arriving from UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar would be subject to a mandatory quarantine of a minimum period of 14 days on their arrival in the country.

Dr Balasaheb Sonawane, chief health officer of NMMC said that they had planned to leave for Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning by train. “On Wednesday night, we brought them to the quarantine centre in Vashi for 14 days,” said Sonawane.

He added that none of them were showing symptoms similar to the Coronavirus. At present, there are 14 people at the Vashi quarantine centre.