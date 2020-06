Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander: List of containment zones in Mira Road and Bhayander as put by the MBMC on June 12

The coronavirus cases of the Mira Bhayander Municipal corporation area has surged to 1,338 on Thursday-the highest increase of 145 cases registered by the civic body within a span of fewer than 24 hours. Moreover, four more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 71. Till now, the highest single-day increase was limited to 92 cases, which had been reported on 9 June. 383 cases have been reported in just four days.

According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 4,221 swab tests till Tuesday. Among these, 2,691 persons tested negative, 1,338 persons tested positive even as reports of 192 persons were still awaited from the designated laboratories.

54 out of the 145 patients who tested positive were unlinked and were reported from new areas, while 91 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Today, 59 cases were reported from Mira Road followed by 44 and 42 from the east and west sides of Bhayandar respectively. 23 people recovered and we're discharged from hospitals pulling down the number of active cases to 568.

Here's the list of containment zones in Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC):

1. A 201 Jay Shiv Thakur, JP Thakur Marg Bhayander East

2. A 303, b-2 Indira Nagar, Near Sanjivani Hospital, Fit Road Bhayander

3. 202 Mahesh Nagar 4, Shiv Sena Galli BhayanderP

4. 207-B, Bhavesh-1, Shiv Sena Galli BhayanderP

5. shriram Darshan B wing 306, Sita Bhavan lane, Navghar Road, Bhayander East

6. Swanad Ganesh-26, Kharigav, Bhayander East

7.Near Luckystar Industries, Gala Number 3, Bhaji Market, Bhayander East

8. Bhaktikunj A wing-202, Near Masjid, Cabin Road Bhayander East

9. Shuvganga Aparatment, Room Number-304, A Wing, Narmada Nagar, Cabin Road, Bhayander East

10. Mandip B Wing, G-9, Saibaba Nagar, Navghar Road, Bhayander East

11. J-1 B wing, Room Number 301, Shirdi Nagar, Bhayander East

12.702 A wing, Ranuja Ramdev Park, Indralok face 4, Bhayander East

14. C-701, Sai Garden, Indralok Face 3, Bhayander East

15. Sahyadri Mhada, AL-13,1301, Near Shanti Garden, Miraroad East

17. B-5-202, Rajanigandha, Sector-10, Shanti Nagar, Swami Narayan Mandir, Mira Road East

18.B 502, Happy Home Residency, Near 7/11 School, Mira Road East

19. 5-c 603, Sadguru Co kanakiya, Mira Road East

20. 401, Nikunj Niketan, SVP School Road, Shivar Garden, Mira Road East

21. 903, Raj Atlantis 2, Near Shivar Garden, SVP School Mira Road East

22. Room Number 03, Cane Wood Park, Bale Number 2, Near Ramdev Park, Mirq Road East

23. A-101, Sai Krupa, Ram Dev Park, Mira Road East

24. Samaj Mandir, Uttan Navikhadi, Bhayander East

25. Room Number 373, Lane Number 5, Gandhi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar Road, Bhayander East

26. B-206, Building Number 4, Donald Park, NRP Park Bhayander East

27.D-103, Jai Ambe Dham, Near Mother Merry School, Rahul Park, Bhayander East

28. B-205, Pratik Apartment, In front of Sneha Hospital, Navghar Road, Bhayander East

29. B-504, Century Park, Pooja Nagar, Mira Road East

30. 104, A Building 9, Shanti Sector 6, Mira Road

31. C-405, In front of Lodha Casa Essensa Mall, Mira Road East

32. A-201, Bhaskar Miraroad East

33. 204-B, New Jupiter Building, PK Road, Bhayander East

34. Gaurav Auster, B-501, Hatkesh, Mira Road East

35. New Nirmal Nagar, Shiv Sena Galli, Bhayander East

36. Sita Nagar, D Wing, 203, Navghar Gate, Bhayander East

37.Sita Nagar, D-wing-203, Navghar Gate, Bhayander East

38. Room Number-101, Madhunivas, Navghar Road, Bhayander East

39. D-316, Bhakti Aparatment, Vyankateshwar Nagar, Cabin Road, Bhayander East

40. Building Number 13-302, Siddharth Nagar, Mira Road East

41. A 102,104, Shital Nagar Mira Road East, Thane-401107

42. A-17-702, Harsh Unique, Shanti Park, Mira Road East

43.503, Flora Building, Flower Vally Housing Society, Kanugo Estate 2, Naya Nagar, Mira Road

44. A-204, Avishkar Garden, Near Ayyappa Temple, Punam Sagar, Mira Road East

45. D-003, Vaghani Mahal, Maharana Pratap Road, Bhayander East

46. Balkrushna Mestri, C-Wing, G3, Saibaba Nagar, Navghar Road, Bhayander East

47. 203, Karim Apartment, Near Ajuman School, Nayanagar, Mira Road

48. Harishchandra Nivas, G-1, Kharigav, Bhayander East

49. Bahubali, A wing, 308, Saibaba Nagar, Navghar Road, Bhayander East

50. Lovely Palace, Building Number-2, C 216, Kharigav, Bhayander East

51. Saiujala 303, Saibaba Nagar, Navghar Road, Bhayander East

52. 404, Om Shri, Krishna Lila Indralok Face 2

53.Shirdi Nagar Rajya B , D-102 wing, Room Number 204 Bhayander Eastdar

54. A wing 601, Gangasagar, Housing Society, Nityanand Nagar Near Mira Road

55. 104A Building Number 9, Shakti Garden, Sector 6, Mira Road

56. Chetan Provision Store, Near Ration Shop, Ghodbandar, Mira Road East

57. Sai Baba Chawl, Janata Nagar Slum, Kashimira, Mira Road East

58. A-4-607, MLG Complex, Punam Sagar, Ashhard Jahir Khan, Mira Road East

59. 403, Building 1, Poonam Garden, Solitor I

60. B-91-302 Shanti Nagar Prashant, Sector 6, Mira Road East

61. B-201 , Anjani Heritage, Kanugo Estate, Mira Road East

62. A-303, Gree Miado, Next Holly Cross Covinion School, Shital Nagar, Mira Road East

63.B-2-402, NGE, Near Old Petrol Pump, Mira Bhayander Highway

64. 605, Priti Tower 60, Fit Road, Bhayander East

65. B Rinka Park Terrace Room, Gita Nagar Bhayander East

The list was updated on 9th June by MBMC.