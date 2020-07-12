Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Traffic police registers 5,726 cases for defying lockdown, net Rs 23 lakh fine in 10 Days

In a bid to strictly enforce lockdown measures, the Thane (rural) police have once again started cracking the whip against Covidiots (defiant law breakers in a pandemic situation) in the twin-city. Since the imposition of the 10-day total lockdown, the traffic department has registered 5,726 cases under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and netted fines amounting Rs. 23.72 lakhs from violators.

“With 4,447 cases bikers topped the list for violations like double seat and helmetless riding followed by erring auto-rickshaws and other private vehicles for ferrying more passengers while flouting mandated physical distancing norms. The lockdown has been extended till 18, July and the drive will continue,” said Senior Police Inspector (Traffic), Shekhar Dombe.

On the other hand 145 cases of lockdown violations and action against 608 people for venturing out without any valid reasons were registered at local police stations in the twin-city. 290 vehicles were also impounded.

While the Kashimira police topped the list with 41 cases, several cases of bootlegging and ferrying illicit liquor have been registered against the hooch mafia. “It is the duty of all to behave responsibly to prevent the spread of the disease. Please stay home, venture only if it's unavoidable and cooperate with the police and district administration,” appealed SP Dr. Shivaji Rathod.

In the first phase of relaxation from the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, bikers cannot ride with pillion even as rickshaws have been allowed to ply with only two passengers, to ensure physical distancing. Despite an alarming rise in the number of positive cases, some people have continued to defy the lockdown.