Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: On upgrade mode to combat COVID-19, MBMC faces acute shortage of medicos

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) plans to enhance existing healthcare infrastructure and create new facilities aimed at mounting a renewed battle against the pandemic in the twin-city. However it faces a major challenge of tackling an acute shortage of manpower to treat coronavirus patients.

To get additional medical manpower for its upcoming institutional quarantine cells, dedicated covid health centers (DCHC), covid care centers (CCC) and dedicated covid hospitals (DCH) the civic administration had embarked on a drive to hire nearly 819 medicos including- physicians anesthetist, medical officers (MBBS and Ayush), attendant’s, pharmacist, technicians for x-ray, electrocardiogram and laboratory on a temporary basis.

Fortunately, for the MBMC which is struggling to cope with an alarming surge in the number of Covid-patients, received hundreds of applications from aspirants for the temporary medical postings. After conducting walk-in interviews, the MBMC shortlisted 245 aspirants, while putting 36 others on the waiting list.

However the relief turned into disappointment after a large number of selected aspirants failed to actually turn up for the job. “We are increasing bed capacity by upgrading our healthcare infrastructure to tackle any type of medical emergencies amid the pandemic. While efforts were on to recruit medicos on a contractual basis via walk-in interviews and other employment provision modes, private doctors are also being roped in for the job.” said deputy civic chief-Sambhaji Waghmare.

With an intention to attract aspiring medicos for such short tenures amid temporary postings, the MBMC has also hiked the pay scale by nearly 30 to 40 percent.

Meanwhile more than 300 private medicos have shown their willingness to share the pandemic burden by filling online applications on MBMC’s official website. With positive cases breaching the 6,000 mark, the coronagraph of the twin-city is witnessing a frightening upward trend for the past more than a month.