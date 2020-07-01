Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC reports 161 positive cases on Tuesday; total tally reaches 3,326

The coronagraph of the twincity has reached alarming levels. From 3,165 on Monday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in the twin-city surged to 3,326 on Tuesday - the second highest increase of 161 cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) within a span of less than 24 hours.

Three more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 145. The highest single day increase of 162 cases had been reported on June 25.

153 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, pulling down the number of active cases to 817. Notably, 2,364 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 68 per cent.

As per official reports in context to COVID-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 10,423 swab tests till Tuesday. Among these, 6,244 persons tested negative, 3,326 persons tested positive even as reports of 853 persons were still awaited from the designated laboratories.

84 out of the 161 patients who tested positive were unlinked and were reported from new areas, while 77 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Even as the virus has made inroads in almost all residential pockets of the twin-city, Mira Road with 1,540 positive patients, has accounted for 46.30 percent of the cases, followed by 960 (28.86%) and 960 (24.83%) cases from the east and west sides of Bhayandar, respectively.

From July 1, 5 pm onwards, a complete lockdown has been imposed by the civic administration till the midnight of July 10 The health department apart from other sanitizing measures, enhanced testing campaign and upgrading existing healthcare infrastructure, also claimed to have initiated an aggressive contact tracing campaign to contain infection spread.