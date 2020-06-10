Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Death toll mounts to 67; total COVID-19 cases surge to 1,193

Eighty more people in the twin-city tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. With the latest additions, the total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cumulative positive cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now climbed to 1,193.

On Tuesday, the twin-city had witnessed the highest increase of 92 cases registered by the civic body within a span of less than 24 hours. Moreover five more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 67.

According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 4,033 swab tests till Wednesday. Among these, 2,543 people tested negative, 1,193 persons tested positive even as reports of 297 people were still awaited from the designated laboratories. 21 out of the 80 patients who tested positive were unlinked and were reported from new areas, while 59 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, 38 cases were reported from Mira Road, followed by 26 and 16 from the west and east sides of Bhayandar, respectively. 22 patients who fully recovered from the infection were discharged from hospitals, pulling down the number of active cases to 450.