Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: COVID-19 cases drop to single-digit after 8 months; only 7 fresh cases reported on Monday

After COVID-19 positive cases continued to drop to double digits for two consecutive months, the number of fresh detections witnessed a significant dip as only seven people tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, bringing a much-needed respite for citizens as well as health officials in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Monday’s fresh detections of seven cases marked a significant number of low cases since the pandemic raised its ugly head in the twin-city which has not seen a single-digit tally since May 26 when only eight cases were reported.

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 26,440, the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 25,432 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city.

While the recovery rate has improved further to 95.54 percent, the active number of cases has now fallen below 300 as the active number of cases now stands at 298.

The death count has reached 800, which pegs the overall case fatality rate at around 3 per cent. As per MBMC records, 1,20,084 people were under observation, even as a total of 1,63,792 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 1,37,220 tested negative and 26,440 positive.

While 125 reports were still awaited, seven were tagged as inconclusive. Out of the seven fresh cases, six were unlinked and one was the contact person of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Mira Road topped the chart by reporting five positive cases followed by one each from the west and east side of Bhayandar.