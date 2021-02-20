Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records highest single-day spike of 6,281 new cases after more than three months

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 6,281 new coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time after more than three months, indicating a worsening pandemic situation.

Mumbai reported the highest single-day spike of 897 new cases since January this year. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 430 new cases, Amravati Municipal Corporation reported 806 fresh cases, and Nagpur Municipal Corporation recorded 548 new COVID-19 cases.

According to health department report, 40 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state today. 2,567 patients were discharged today, taking the tally to 19,92,530. The recovery rate in the state stands at 95.16%.

As of today, there are 48,439 active cases in the state.

Currently 2,28,060 people are in home quarantine and 1,610 people are in institutional quarantine, the health department said in the report.

Meanwhile, an epidemiology and communicable diseases expert has predicted that the COVID-19 outbreak could be around all through 2021.

Speaking during a panel discussion on a Marathi news channel, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research called the outbreak situation "complicated".

"If anyone is under the illusion that the COVID-19 phase will end anytime soon, then they are mistaken. The coronavirus infection was there in 2020 and is likely to affect all of 2021," he said.

"It is a very complicated issue and we should handle every case very carefully. Cases are on the rise in several states, including Maharashtra. We need to take care to ensure the spread of the virus is contained," Gangakhedkar said.