Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Minister Gadakh-Patil in home quarantine after wife tests positive

Even as the Maharashtra government is leaving no stone unturned to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Minister of Soil and Water Conservation Shankarrao Gadakh-Patil on Saturday went in home quarantine after his wife Sunita tested positive for Covid on Friday.

The minister gave his swab for Covid-19 test. In addition to this, a Covid-19 test was carried on Gadakh's driver as well. Both their reports are still awaited.

Sunita Gadakh-Patil is the former chairperson of the Nevasa Panchayat Samiti in the sugarcane rich Ahmednagar district. Gadakh-Patil tweeted, “My wife was tested Covid-19 positive on July 18. Today, I gave my swab for a test and therefore decided to go in home quarantine. You all please take care of your family members. Stay Home. Stay Safe.”'

Already three Maha Vikas Aghadi government ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde, who were detected coronavirus positive, are now cured. The state government is struggling to contain the spread of the virus as the progressive cases have crossed 2.90 lakh with 1,20,480 positive patients and deaths crossing the 11,000-mark.

Two days ago, the first IAS officer Neela Satyanarayan, who was a retired bureaucrat and the first woman State Election Commissioner, died due to Covid-19. More than five serving IAS officers were discharged after their reports came Covid-19 negative. Further, more than 1,212 police personnel including about 150 officers have tested positive for Covid-19 while 82 died.