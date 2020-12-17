Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 included in health insurance for govt employees

Covid-19 has been included in the list of diseases covered under the Maharashtra government's health insurance for its employees. The announcement was made by Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday. "The state on Thursday decided to provide medical cover for its employees if they catch Covid-19," he said. Immediate relatives of the government employee would also benefit from the scheme.

"The state government had, in 2005, listed 27 types of diseases, including the ones related to heart and lungs (which the scheme covers). However, it has now decided to include Covid-19 (specifically), which primarily affects the lungs," Tope said. The decision was taken to bring clarity as to whether Covid-19 is covered or not, he said. The decision would be applicable retrospectively from September 2 this year, as the state had permitted more employees to report to work from September onwards, he said.