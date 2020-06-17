Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 deaths surge to 5,510 due to data reconciliation exercise

Mumbai: The COVID-19 death numbers in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra surged to 5,510 on Tuesday from 4,128 on Monday due to the data reconciliation exercise carried out by the state government. The rise was on account of 862 deaths in Mumbai and 466 in the rest of Maharashtra, reported in the data reconciliation.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta told the Free Press Journal, "A total of 1,328 additional deaths will be added to the COVID-19 death toll of the state. These were deaths of COVID patients and were marked as non-COVID."

As reported by FPJ, the state government had on Monday admitted that there were discrepancies in the data released on COVID-19.

Several instances had emerged of deaths being accounted for under comorbidity instead of the virus. Therefore, the state government had asked all district collectors and municipal commissioners to reconcile the number of deaths by Monday evening.