Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 55 police personnel test positive in just 24 hours; total cases now 1,328

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in terms of COVID-19 cases with the state reporting 35,058 cases so far.

Now, 55 police personnel of Maharashtra police have tested positive for COVID19, in the last 24 hours. With this the total number of positive cases in the police force in the state is now 1,328 according to Maharashtra police.

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing among the state police, Armed forces are being deployed in the state. Eight companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) reached Maharashtra on Monday.

While 5 companies -- each with 120 highly-trained personnel -- will be deployed in the city from Tuesday, five others will be deployed across the state.

The CAPFs meant for Mumbai are 3 companies from the CISF, and 2 from CRPF, which will be part of 20 companies sought by the state for deployment during Ramzan-Eid and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Mumbai Police PRO, total of 5 companies of CISF and CRPF to be deployed in: Zone 1- Colaba to Marine Drive, Zone 3 - Tardeo, Nagpada, Worli to NM Joshi Marg, Zone 5 - Dharavi to Dadar, Zone 6 - Chembur to Mankhurd, and Zone 9 - Bandra to Amboli (Andheri West).

They will assist Maharashtra Police with crowd control and physical distancing measures during the lockdown 4.0 which started from Monday in the state.

The deployment will enable the Mumbai Police and police in other parts of the state to get the much-needed break from heavy dutyload for the past two months.

On Monday, with 67 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive COVID-19 police personnel in the State reached 1,273 on Monday, said Maharashtra Police.