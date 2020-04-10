Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 229 new cases reported in state; 25 more dead

Further, the civic public health department informed, there were 79 new corona cases and nine deaths in Mumbai on Thursday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai to 755 and the number of deaths to 54.Health officials said all the deceased tested CoVID-positive and had histories of respiratory illness, hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and other co-morbidities. “None of the deceased had any history of international travel. All were contact-traced and tested positive. All these patients also suffered from co-morbidities,” said an official.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 993 positive corona cases and 65 deaths have been reported, of which 876 cases are from Mumbai and 117 from Navi Mumbai.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department, BMC, said its health teams had surveyed more than 15 lakh people till date and identified 2,806 high-risk contacts who were referred for testing and advised quarantine. “Special screening clinics have been conducted at the periphery of containment zones by doctors, nurses and lab technicians. Forty such clinics have been conducted until April 8 and 442 swab samples obtained from suspected cases among 1,588 participants,” she informed.Of the 30,766 laboratory samples, 28,865 tested negative and 1,364 tested positive for coronavirus until Sunday, while 35,533 people are in home quarantine and 4,731 people are in institutional quarantine.