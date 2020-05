Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 30

Maharashtra on Friday notched a new high of 116 Covid-19 fatalities - up by 31 over Thursday - to cross the 2,000 figure of deaths, while a record 8,381 patients were fully cured and discharged across the state.

Covid-19 deaths zoomed to a fresh high of 116 after the previous record of 105 fatalities on May 27, while the number of cases in Mumbai shot past the 36,000 mark.

Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli reported 31 new cases, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the city to 942.