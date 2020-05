Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 19

As many as 2,033 new cases of coronavirus and 51 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday.

In a statement, the state Health Department said that Maharashtra reported 2,033 more COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is now at 35,058, including 25,392 active cases and 1,249 deaths.

The twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli saw the highest jump in Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with 30 new cases reported on Monday. However, no death was recorded while the total death toll remained 11.

Here is a list of containment zones in Kalyan and Dombivli:

1. Zojwala Complex, c wing, Chakkinaka, Kalyan (E), Near Metro Mall, Metro Residency, Kalyan (E)

2. Tisai darshan bld,Kalyan (E), Santosh Darshan, Kalyan East, mansorovar sadgurukurpa sankul

3. Mansasarovar lokdhara, kalyan (E)

4. Sai, Vinayak Mahal, VijaY Nagar, Kalyan East,heera tower,Kalyan East

5. Hanuman nagar, Patripool, near radha krishan mandir, kalyan (E)

6. Ganesh chawl, katemanivili , Bhgwan nagar kalyan (E)

7. Mahalaxmi Shopping Centre Kalyan East

8. Om Parijat Society

9. New Shanti Sadan , Tisgaonpada

10. Parnakuti Chawl Saibaba Nagar

11. Tisaikunj, Santosh Nagar

12. Mhatre Nagar,Sainathwadi Dom East

13. Ayregaon Hanuman Mandir

14. Rajaram Complex Garibacha Wada

15. Nilkanthdhara,phase2 bwing Raju Nagar ,Dombivali West

16. Vandana smruti girija mata mandir old dombivili (w)

17. Ganga Niwas, Velankar School, Jayhind Colony Dombivili (w)

18. Gurudeep Bld, App. Swastik Tower, Devicha Pada Dombivili (W)

19. Sai darshan bld,Kumbharkhanpada dombivili (w)

20. swarupanand co opp,.hou soc,gupte road, dombivili (W)

21. Om sai deep chawl, Mothgaon Retibander road, dombivli (w)

22. Shivganga Bld, Navapada Kanoji Jethe Nagar Dom West

23. Shivdarshan Navagaon Anand Nagar Dombivali West

24. Shevantidham 201,Bedekar Galli Thakurwadi Dombivali West Wd 54

25. Om Gangeshwar,Sai Health Care, Hospital Dombivali West jayhind Colony ward 57

26. Tridev Society, Anand Nagar wd 55

27. Bhavesh bhoirs own house, gavdevi mandir,Gavdevi Road Near Railway Track Dom West

28. Jaiganesh Soc, Telkoswadi, Dombivili (W),,Urvashi bld, Near Kidland School, Telkoswadi, old

29. vishal park rd from charubama school smashan bhoomi kopargaon

30. Nav sanjay society -prasad bar karve rd,to ganpati sadan dombivali west

31. Shruti Park B-wing room no. 403 deslepada,Mangalmuti apt Near Mayuresh Mandir Deslepada

32. Oshan heights, near Vidya Niketan,school,manpada,Vaze bhaga Bld, Manpada Dombivali East

33. Jimkhana Rd, Behind surya Hospital,Mahallaxmi Apt Mahesh Patil Nagarsevak banglow

34. Swapnpurti Chawl, Nandivili, Kalyan (E)OM Sai park d wing, SAI Vishw nagar nadivili kalyan (E)Nandivali,Dhanshree chawl, room no.305 nandivili , kalyan

35. Aryan Apartment, 2nd floor Malang Road Kalyan East 50-50 dhaba,Balaji Colony , Room no.4, chawl no.11, kalyan ,Riddhi siddhi Pisavali

36. Pandurang Aprt ,Matoshree School Dom ,Sakar apartment ajadegaon Domb, apartment , Rudra Apartment Room No. 504 Ajadegaon Dom

37. mayureshwar bld,VIGNESWAR DARSAN BLDG,,STAR COLONY ganesh mandir DOMBIVALI EAST,sagaon

38. Shankeshwar plus hos soc near mangeshi city kolvili , 2) kalyan (w), Shankeshwar Platinum, Kolivili

39. Chandra bhaga bld, adharwadi Kolvali road, kalyan (W)

40. Devashish Bld.Durgadi chowk, kalyan (w)

41. Shree complex,BLD . Sai dham near don bosco school kalyan (w)

42. Samruddhi apartment, Juna dudh naka kalyan (w)

43. annpurna nagar, behind apurva lake view adharwadi , kalyan (w)

44. Jay Sairam Bld no.6 Chanakya Nagar ,Umbarde Kalyan West

45. Moulavi Compound, Ijaj Bld, Retibandar Rd, Govindwadi Kalyan West

46. Ashfak Don,Kalyan West

47. Madhav Sankalp, Kashish Park Kalyan west

48. Godrej Park Near KD Hotel,Barave Road Kalyan W

49. Yogidham Safire,kalyan West

50. Cypress Bld.Vasant Valley Khadakpada Kalyan west

51. Vishal Mathura Bld opp sandip Hotel

52. Lodha Garden, Gandhare Rd

53. Vrundavan Park, Gauripada,Kalyan West

54. Mangeshi Shrushti,Phase-I,II Kalyan West

55. Shankeshwar krupa ,Kokan ratna Hotel Kalyan West

56. Gokul Varsha Bld,near gajanan Hospital Kalyan West

57. Yash Parvati Niketan ,Jay Bholenath Temple, Ramdaswadi Kalyan West

58. Mahavir Hts Gokul Nagari Khadakpada Kalyan West

59. Megha Silvaraj Holy cross School, karnik Rd.Kalyan West

60. Lord Sumatinath, Tarangan Ashwini Bld Vayle Nagar Kalyan West

61. Balaji Residency,Katemanivili Naka, Kalyan ,shivaji colony , Shreeram Nivas, kalyan

62. Saket tower ,Salwe bld , Near Mhsoba chowk, Karpewadi, Kolsewadi kalyan East,Karpewadi

63. Trimurti colony,Behind Laxmipuram bld, Vitthalwadi, kalyan(E)

64. Sai Krupa Bld. A-wing Ganeshwadi

65. Om Sai Apartment ,F-Cabin Road,Vithalmandir

66. Ganga vihar Colony,Neharu Nagar Vithalwadi

67. Nav Vaishali Apartment Durga Mata Mandir Rd

68. Sunil nagar prabhat tower, Dombivili (E)

69. Raghuveer Nagar(Sangita wadi), shiv sadan Bld. Leva Bhawan Dom East

70. Pandurang wadi (Sangita wadi)

71. Pendse nagar, moti sadan society

72. Ravikiran bld, kanchangao, khambalpada, Thakuli dombivali east

73. Chamunda garden (kumbharkhanpada)

74. Khambalpada villge

75. Saibalaji sankul, atali road, ambivili,Hari Niwas Chawl, Near Gavdevi Mandir behind Shivsena Office,Atali

76. Vaibhav Sadan, Yadav Nagar Road, Mohane Ambivali East

77. Shankar Maharaj chawl, Shivaji Nagar Atali Ambivali (W)

78. Mourya Colony R.No. 4 Chawl No. 2 Titwala West,Sai Darshan Chawl R.No.6 Panchwati Titwala West

79. Siddhivinayak Chawl no.4 R.No. 6 Shivsena Shakha Titwal East

80. Regency Sarvam Bld.Titwala East

81. Hariom Valley Titwala East

82. Charms pak ganeshwadi, rukhmini gardan , near mahaganpati hospital, titwala (E)

83. NRC Colony Ambivali East

84. Mangeshi dham soc, Tanaji nagar, Near Mangesh Gaikar Bunglow Highway road, kalyan (w)

85. Premakrupa Society, Oak Baug Near kalyan Railway Station

86. sushant bld, near joker talkies rm no. 20 kalyan west

87. Ashok Nagar, Waldhuni , Kalyan (W),adarsh colony bld 988 railway quarter ashok nagar waldhuni kalyan west