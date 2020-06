Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 24

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a new high of 248 Covid-19 deaths - up from the previous high of 178 recorded on June 15, while the number of cases crossed 1 lakh in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), health officials said.

The MMR (Thane Division) remains a problem area with a total of 4,781 Covid-19 deaths, and the number of positive cases crossing the 1 lakh mark to reach 101,496.

Thane - with 26,506 cases and 751 fatalities - has emerged as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.