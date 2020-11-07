Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivili: As number of cases go down, KDMC temporarily shuts three COVID centres

Thane: Following the increase in the recovery rate and decline in death rate, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has temporarily closed the three COVID-19 centres in last two days.

The KDMC operated 6 COVID centres in Kalyan and Dombivli. And now, with the decline in the footfall of COVID patients, three centres have been temporarily closed by the civic body.

"Asra foundation in Kalyan has been closed, while the extended area for Savlaram sports complex in Dombivli and Shastri Nagar hospital of Dombivli has been converted to Non-Covid hospital," said a medical officer from KDMC.

"However, if required these centres will be again made functional, if the city witnesses growth in positive cases. The civic body has also planned to introduce new COVID-19 centre at Lal-chowki in Kalyan consisting 350 beds considering the number of COVID patients," added official.

At present, the recovery rate of the KDMC has reached up to 95.23% with the decline in death rate of 2%, which has been consistently recorded since last 10 days.

According to the official, even the ratio of daily positive cases has decreased to 100-150 which, earlier, was more than 350. Even the count of daily death cases has declined to 2-3 (every day).

Now, KDMC consists a total of 1,350 active patients and so far around 1,005 deaths have been recorded in the city.

"To maintain the consistency in the recovery and death rates in the city. The concerned officials have been instructed to take strict action by charging fine against people violating the safety norms like social distancing and wearing mask, amid the pandemic.

Considering festive season, the officials have geared up to be vigiliant within public places like market and station area which attracts more crowd," informed KDMC official.