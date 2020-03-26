Coronavirus Effects in India: Housing sales, new launches dip by 42% each in Q1 2020

Anarock Property Consultants Chairman Anuj Puri says, “Given the ongoing global healthcare calamity, it’s no surprise that housing sales and new project launches across India’s top 7 cities decreased both on yearly and quarterly basis. As expected, monthly data trends reveal that March – the month when most advisories and lockdown were imposed - saw a steep decline in both new launches and housing sales against the preceding two months.’’ He further noted, “The Government has taken an inarguably necessary hard-line stance to curtail the spread of the virus. The lockdowns have stalled construction activity and will lead to project delays in the future, but this is a reality the sector must accept and live with.”

According to Anarock, the only silver lining is that developers were able to shed nearly 3% of their unsold inventory in a year – from 6.65 lakh units in Q1 2019 to over 6.44 lakh units in Q1 2020. On a quarterly basis, the decline was just 1%.

Unsold Inventory till Q1 2020: With new supply and housing sales remaining subdued in the quarter, unsold inventory saw a marginal decline of 1% on a quarterly basis - from 6.48 lakh units in Q4 2019 to 6.44 lakh units by Q1 2020, and 3% y-o-y - from 6.65 lakh units in Q1 2019 to 6.44 lakh units by Q1 2020.Bengaluru and Kolkata witnessed the highest yearly reduction in unsold inventory with 6% each from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020.

However, unsold inventory increased by 10% in Chennai in the same period.