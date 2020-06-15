Corona Warriors Stranded: MLA seeks MESMA against bus operator for the strike amid a pandemic

Already facing an uphill task of keeping the Covid-19 pandemic under control, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) suffered a major blow, when the contractual workers deployed by a private agency to run its bus fleet, abruptly stopped work on Saturday.

The contractual workers are protesting non-payment of wages since the lockdown was imposed in March. Although the public transport system is yet to resume for regular commuters in the twin-city, a fleet of 38 buses had been ferrying more than 1,000 municipal staffers to and from their homes in Mumbai, Thane and even Palghar district.

Many staffers including health workers, medicos and those on emergency duties to combat coronavirus could not attend duty on Saturday. Sensing the seriousness of the issue, local legislator- Geeta Jain has dashed off a letter to the civic administration seeking action against the private agency and office bearers of the union under provisions of the epidemic act and Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) for abruptly discontinuing the much needed facility which could put a negative effect on the administration’s battle against Covid-19.

Interestingly, the BJP single handedly rules the civic body; however the agitation is being spearheaded by none other than its own trade union in the MBMC.

“If bus services are not resumed from Monday, all those responsible for the mess will be liable for action under section 188 of the IPC and other provisions in the act. We will register FIR’s and ensure the same.” said municipal commissioner- Chandrakant Dange.

Last year, the MBMC signed an 8-year Net Cost Contract (NCC) with an agency agreeing to pay Rs. 26 per km for operating a fleet of 80 buses running at an average of 200 km per bus every day. “ Payments were regular till March, however bus services were discontinued due to lockdown and only 38 buses were plying to ferry our own workers. They ferried our staff to their workplaces and left them stranded in the evening. An astronomical bill has been submitted, to arm-twist, negotiate and fleece money.” alleged an official.