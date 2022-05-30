Cordelia drug case: Woman tells NCB in statement she discussed drugs in WhatsApp to look cool

Facebook/ThomasCookIndiaLimited

The Narcotics Control Bureau during the Cordelia Cruise drug investigation had come across a WhatsApp group wherein some of the accused persons arrested by the agency were allegedly discussing drugs. The NCB in its chargesheet had mentioned about the statement of one of the members of the said group, who was also discussing drugs. She in her statement stated, all her conversation in the group was only just to prove herself cool in the group and so that they keep her along with them as they are big influences and celebrity and so that it gives her good social bond in Delhi Society.

According to the NCB, the woman, who is a resident of Jaipur, had recorded her statement to the NCB's SIT on March 09. In her voluntary statement the woman stated that she was a member of a “Cruising WhatsApp Group” which was formed either by her friend Gomit Chopra or another friend. As per the woman, apart from them Nupur Satija and Mohak Jaswal were also members of this WhatsApp group. She also disclosed that in the group, Mohak was asking her to purchase some pills at Rs 1500 per pills and as he was asking repeatedly so she replied to him for 10 pills and Nupur ordered 04 pills.

"While Gomit ordered 03 pills from Mohak, she said that she has never purchased any pills/drugs from anyone including Mohak. She further disclosed that there were communications related to drugs in the group, so just to sound cool in the group she has mentioned about “Pink Audi” in the chat which she heard is a party drug in movies. She also disclosed the code “M” used in the chat of the above cruising group where the same pills which Mohak was trying to sell in the group. She said that she went for the Cordelia Cruise party with her relatives from Jaipur while Mohak, Nupur and Gomit came from Delhi with their Delhi friends circle. She also said that all her conversation in the group is only just to prove herself cool in the group and so that they keep her along with them as they are big influences and celebrities and so that it gives her good social bonds in Delhi Society," the woman's statement to the NCB has revealed.

A 22-member team headed by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on October 02 conducted a clandestine raid in the mid-sea on information that drugs were being used in a cruise party. During the raid, they arrested Aryan Khan, along with Munmum Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchantt, Vikrant Chhokar, Mohak Jaswal, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Gomit Chopra and Nupur Satija. The NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA, 5 grams of MD and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash during the raid. The agency had arrested 20 persons, including two Nigerian nationals in the said case.

In the chargesheet, the SIT has implicated 14 of the 20 accused while 6 persons including Arynan Khan are not being proceeded against due to lack of evidence.