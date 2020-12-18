Cops nab bike-borne chain snatcher after hot chase in Kalyan

In a scene straight out of a thriller movie, an official attached to the Navghar police station in Bhayandar chased down a notorious chain snatcher who was fleeing on a two-wheeler in the Ambivali village area in Kalyan.

While investigating a spate of chain snatching cases by bike-borne thieves, a crime detection unit led by API- Yogesh Kale reached the Ambivali and Khadakpada area of Kalyan after getting information about the presence of criminals using such modus-operandi. Based on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap in Ambivali. The 20-year old suspect arrived at the spot on an Activa bike, but upon spotting the police team he took a reverse turn and tried to zoom away. However, an undeterred API Yogesh Kale started chasing him. The biker ran out of luck as he lost balance over the two-wheeler while crossing a speed breaker, which then skidded off. He was apprehended and brought to Bhayandar.

After rounds of sustained interrogations, the accused confessed to his involvement in more than a dozen bike theft cases which he had committed in the jurisdictions of police stations including-Kashimira, Ulhasnagr, Mumbra, Ghatkopar, Kolsewadi, Khadakpada amongst others.

API Roshan Devre, police personnel-Balu Rathod, Ravindra Bhalerao, Navnath Mane, Yunus Girgaonkar, Nilesh Shinde, Sandip Jadhav and a couple of police mitra’s were part of the team which had camped in some of the highly volatile pockets where locals tend to attack the police to free their kin.

Meanwhile, a case under section 392 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and the Kashimira police is conducting further investigations into the case.