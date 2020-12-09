Cops bust fake call centre that duped people on pretext of loan

Mumbai: The RAK Marg police have recently arrested three persons for allegedly duping people by running a fake call centre. The accused targeted people who had applied for loans by posing as bank officials and used a modus operandi of offering easy and hassle-free loans at a low rate of interest.

Police said, the trio has been identified as Pankaj Singh, 28, Sandeepkumar Sukhbir Singh, 24, and Ravi Shyamlal Yadav, 25. All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police officials, in the month of January, the accused had approached a local resident who had applied for loan. The accused posing as bank officials offered him a loan at decent interest rate, as he agreed to their terms, the accused lured him into a trap.

The victim was initially made to pay for registration charges, later they continued to demand money on various pretexts, after spending around Rs 50,000 the victim realised that he had been cheated and approached the RAK Marg police. Following the complaint the police registered an offence under various sections of IPC.

The investigation into their call data record and financial trail revealed that the accused were operating from Uttar Pradesh‌. Recently a team from RAK Marg police raided their call centre and arrested them, the mastermind Pankaj was arrested from Agra while the other two were arrested from Bagpat district in Uttar Pradesh confirmed an official.

According to the police, the accused used to procure customers data who had applied for loans from local search engines and later tried to convince them over the phone by posing as bank officials. Since the people had already applied for the loan it became easy for the accused to make them believe said police. The gang is likely to have been operational since a couple of years and may have duped many people across the country, police have found data of over 10,000 people from Pankaj Singh, said police.