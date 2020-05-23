Mumbai crime: Fake cop accosts man for violating lockdown in Grant Road; fleeces him of Rs 30,000

A man who was on his way to send a money order to his parents in Bihar was duped by a man impersonating a cop on Tuesday. This 'policeman' threatened to book the victim for loitering amidst the lockdown and took off with the Rs 30,000 the latter was carrying for the remittance.

On Tuesday night, Ganeshkumar Das, a resident of Grant Road, was on his way to send money to his parents in Bihar. His parents were in urgent need of the funds. Das, who runs a CD shop in the same area, was headed to a nearby Cash Deposit Machine (CDM), so that he could send the money.

On his way, he was stopped by a 'policeman'. According to the statement by Das, the man asked him where was he going late in the night and said it was not allowed in the lockdown. He asked Das to hand over whatever he had and follow him to a police station, Das gave him the Rs 30,000, which the 'cop' wrapped in a handkerchief.

After a while, the 'policeman' stopped near a building on Nanubhai Desai Road and told Das to wait outside until he returned. He then put the kerchief-wrapped bundle in Das's pocket and entered a narrow lane. When Das checked the handkerchief, he was shocked to find the money gone and a bundle of papers inside. He tried to look for the 'cop' but his efforts were in vain.

Realising he had been duped, Das approached the V P Road police station and registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of cheating (420) and impersonating a public servant (170).