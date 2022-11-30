Cooperative housing societies have to grant NOC for installation of EV chargers to EV owners

EV Charger |

Mumbai: The electric vehicle owners will not have to worry about charging their vehicles as the cooperative housing societies will have to grant no objection certificate (NOC) for the installation of EV chargers to the owners within seven days if they comply with stipulated safety norms issued by the state government.

The additional registrar of the cooperative housing societies has released a procedure for the installation of EV charger by EV owners in the society premises. The move is in line with the state government’s EV Policy announced in 2021 by the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

NOC should be provided by the housing society

‘’As installation of an EV charging stations is a delicensed activity, any individual who wishes to install an EV charger is free to do so. An NOC should be provided by the housing society within seven days from the date of application to any EV owner that wishes to set up a charging point within the building premises, provided the guidelines prescribed in the Safety Advisory for EV charging stations (EVCS) across Maharashtra issued by the Chief Electrical Inspector. These guidelines will have to be adhered by the EV owner,’’ said the advisory released by the additional registrar of the cooperative societies.

Electrical installation shall be carried out by the licensed contractor

All the electrical installation work for the charging station shall be carried out by the licensed electrical contractor approved by the state government.

Where multiple chargers are in use, there should be clear and prominent notices at each charging point indicating for which equipment of vehicles.

All EV charging points shall be installed so that any socket outlet of supply is at least 800 millimetres above the highest flood level. The EV parking place shall be such that the connection on the vehicle when parked for charging shall be within five meter from the EV charging point.

Charging point should be child proof

Further, the charging point should be child proof and preferably installed away from any children’s play area. The parking of other vehicles in charging areas should be prohibited.

All chargers and associated equipment be installed, used and maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Servicing and maintenance should be carried out by a competent licensed electrician.

All EV charging stations shall be provided with protection against the overload input supply and output supply fittings. The power cables/wires laid for EV chargers shall not be taken along other service pines, gas lines and fire exit paths.

The additional registrar of cooperative housing societies directive will help remove the confusion and delays in granting NOC by the cooperative societies to the EV owners for the installation of EV chargers.