Context of PM Modi's meeting with Pope to ensure we create better world for future generation: Archdiocese of Bombay

Expressing happiness over the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis in the Vatican, the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay Father Nigel Barrett on Saturday said the message emanates from the meeting is to create a better world for the future generation.

"We are very happy to hear that Prime Minister Modi has invited Pope Francis to visit India. They both are very concerned about environmental issues. ," Father Nigel Barrett told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India during a "very warm" meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour on Saturday.

The meeting was scheduled only for twenty minutes however, it went on for an hour, sources said. Prime Minister Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better such as fighting climate change and removing poverty.

It may be recalled that the last Papal Visit happened in 1999 as Pope John Paul II visited India when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

Now it is during Prime Minister Modi's term that the Pope has been invited to visit India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi departed from the Vatican City after his meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday ahead of the G20. He was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.

The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church. Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 01:43 PM IST