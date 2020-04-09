Containing hunger in a sealed zone; Local volunteers give BMC a hand in food distribution in Dharavi

Mumbai: Dharavi has been sealed to contain the spread of coronavirus to ensure that the residents of Asia's biggest slum do not venture out but at the same time, they cannot be allowed to go hungry. Since all vegetable and fruit markets, hawkers and sellers are barred and only medical shops are open, the poor have nowhere to go.

So the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been distributing food in this area. But given the huge size of this slum cluster, it needs all the assistance it can get to carry out this task. Various social groups have come forward to give it a hand. Fakrul Islam Shaikh, a resident and social worker and his team of 10 volunteers are one such group. Shaikh said, "We have been given essential service passes and therefore, we are able to help. Every afternoon and evening, the BMC provides 650 food packets to our team, which we distribute mainly in the Mahim Phatak area."