 Consumer Connect: 'Celebrities Can Be Punished For False Advertising,' Says Expert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiConsumer Connect: 'Celebrities Can Be Punished For False Advertising,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'Celebrities Can Be Punished For False Advertising,' Says Expert

The questions are answered by Adv. Shirish V. Deshpande, Chairman – Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic | File

Q. We come across many advertisements on various TV channels, which make tall claims about some products and services and thereby mislead viewers. Where can viewers complain about such misleading ads? Is there any provision in law to punish such advertisers? Can the celebrities involved in such ads also be punished? If anyone suffers loss because of these ads, can he or she claim compensation? - Anagha Achrekar, Dadar

A. Those who make any claims about their products or services are liable to prove that they are true. If you feel that any advertisement is misleading you can complain to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on its portal. You should also explain why you find an ad misleading. ASCI has a comprehensive advertising code wherein it is explained what is false or misleading advertisement.

If an ad is found misleading the ASCI calls upon the advertiser to either modify or even withdraw the ad. However, please keep in mind that ASCI is a voluntary self-regulatory body set up by the industry. Although a good number of advertisers comply with the ASCI directives, such directives have no force of law. The link for filing a complaint with ASCI is: https://tara.ascionline.in/a uth/login.

Viewers can also complain to the Central Consumer Protection Authority on its email ccpa-doca@gov.in. The CCPA is legally empowered to inquire and investigate such complaints of false or misleading ads.

FPJ Shorts
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City
Mumbai: Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man For Being Involved In Murder Of 27-Yr-Old MNS Worker In Malad
Mumbai: Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man For Being Involved In Murder Of 27-Yr-Old MNS Worker In Malad
Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Converted To Buddhism With 3,65,000 Followers On This Day
Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Converted To Buddhism With 3,65,000 Followers On This Day

Advocate Shirish V Deshpande is chairman, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. Queries can be sent to him on email: shirish50@yahoo.com

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor...

Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor...

Mumbai: Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man For Being Involved In Murder Of 27-Yr-Old MNS Worker In Malad

Mumbai: Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man For Being Involved In Murder Of 27-Yr-Old MNS Worker In Malad

Maharashtra Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy To Promote Linguistic Diversity

Maharashtra Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy To Promote Linguistic Diversity

2 IndiGo Flights From Mumbai To Muscat & Jeddah Receive Bomb Threats; Triple Scare In Single Day

2 IndiGo Flights From Mumbai To Muscat & Jeddah Receive Bomb Threats; Triple Scare In Single Day

Baba Siddique Death: Questions Raised On Absence Of ‘Y’ Security

Baba Siddique Death: Questions Raised On Absence Of ‘Y’ Security