Construction of second tunnel of Airoli-Katai freeway begins

The construction work of the second tunnel of Airoli-Katai freeway began on Thursday. The freeway consisting 1.68 km long twin tunnels is a major part of the project on Thane-Belapur elevated route, which will help reduce the travel time for commuters.

The Airoli-Katai freeway consists of two tunnels, each with three lanes (total six lanes). The project will connect cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. The work of the second tunnel of this freeway began on Thursday. The opening ceremony took place by the hands of Eknath Shinde, minister of urban development and public works of the state government.

"This new route will ease the traffic woes caused at Shilphata, by declining the travel time between Airoli to Dombivli to only 15 minutes. The construction work of this project undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has been sped up. The construction work of the Y-junction bridge ahead of the Katai Naka is also being done simultaneously. Besides, the tender process of the Shilphata flyover will soon be completed," said Shinde, during the opening of the tunnels construction work.

"The work of this project is expected to be complete in the next two and a half years," Shinde added. This project has been carried in three phases. The second phase consists of a flyover near Dombivli. The flyover and underpass at Shilphata will benefit by reducing the traffic snarls for motorists commuting from Dombivli, Kalyan and Badlapur.

"The twin tunnels of freeway consisting of a total six lanes will also comprise refuge lanes for the maintenance of the freeway. To ensure safety, it will also consist of exhaust fans, CCTVs and fire brigade team," informed Shinde.