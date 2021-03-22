Conspiracy to malign MVA govt, says Malik

NCP spokesman and Maharashtra Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik said the party has details pertaining to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s visit and meetings in New Delhi and it will be released at an appropriate time. "All this will definitely come up in the discussion in the time to come. A conspiracy was hatched to defame the state government," he alleged.

Malik further claimed that a "conspiracy" to malign the Maharashtra government has been hatched and said Singh wrote the letter after he had been removed from the post of Mumbai CP and transferred to the Home Guard department. He raised serious doubts on the sequence of events mentioned in the letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Malik said there are too many loopholes and reiterated that there is no question of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation" until a full-fledged investigation was conducted in all the allegations.

Malik’s statement came days after Singh in a letter to the Chief Minister claimed that Deshmukh had asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, who is in the NIA custody in connection with the SUV case, to collect Rs 100 crore from Mumbai's bars, restaurants, and hookah bars. As per Singh, Waze met Deshmukh in the last week of February.

"On the relevant dates mentioned in the letter, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was on a tour of Vidarbha from February 1-5. Later, he was in quarantine for coronavirus and under treatment till his COVID-19 report came negative by February 27," said Malik. He further noted that Deshmukh began meeting people from February 28 after testing negative for coronavirus on February 27.

On Ravi Shankar Prasad's demand for resignation of the Chief Minister, Malik asked, "Prasad is talking about high morality. Gujarat should not be forgotten. When Gujarat Home Minister, Chief Minister were under probe, did they give resignation?"