Congress wins Nagpur Zilla Parishad president & Vice President posts despite presence of BJP heavyweights | File Photo

Days after winning 9 of the total 13 Panchayat Samiti chairman’s posts, the Congress on Monday won the posts of President and Vice President of the Nagpur Zilla Parishad.

Former minister Sunil Kedar’s poll management has yielded positive results for the party despite the presence of union minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule who hail from the Nagpur district.

Congress has a majority in the Nagpur zilla parishad and the party was able to keep its flock together despite BJP’s efforts to lure them. With today’s victory, Kedar has yet again proved his supremacy in the Nagpur district politics.

Congress Party candidate Mukta Kokkadde won the presidential election with 39 votes against the rebel Congress member Pritam Kavre who got 18 votes. The party nominee Kunda Raut emerged victorious in the vice president’s election bagging 38 votes against Congress rebel Nana Khambale who got 19 votes. Incidentally, both Kavre and Khambale were supported by BJP but they failed to create magic in today’s elections.

Kedar told the Free Press Journal that ‘’Today’s victory was possible as Congress got support from NCP, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Gondwana Party and PWP. It was an acknowledgement of the work done by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Today’s victory is a beginning of a change. Similar results are expected in upcoming elections as well.’’ He said that the party is committed to speed up the development process in the rural parts of Nagpur district.

Kedar recalled that in the recently held Panchayat Samiti chairman’s elections, Congress won 9 seats, NCP 3 and Eknath Shinde led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena 1.