Congress urges Maharashtra CM to reconsider 3-ward system

Mumbai: The Congress, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP, on Friday stepped up its campaign against the state cabinet’s decision for a three ward system for the upcoming municipal corporation elections except for BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. State unit president Nana Patole claimed that Congress is opposed to a three ward system as it will insist on a two ward system. Patole said a large number of party workers are of the strong view that it should be a two ward system. The party has passed a resolution at the meeting chaired by Patole with newly appointed members of the state executive.

Patole said even the NCP had made a strong case for a two ward system while few others including some Shiv Sena members at the cabinet wanted a four ward system. "However, as a middle path, the cabinet has approved a three ward system for upcoming civic polls except for BMC. However, Congress has urged the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reconsider the decision,’’ he added.

A senior Congress legislator claimed that several party leaders and workers have clearly argued that the three ward system will benefit BJP and the government should change to a two ward system.

‘’The BJP could consolidate its presence in civic bodies during its rule due to a multiple ward system compared with Congress and NCP. The two ward system will help avoid cross-voting and parties would be able to effectively focus on poll management,’’ he noted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 03:06 AM IST