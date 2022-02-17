Congress to seek PM Modi’s apology for insulting Maharashtra

The Congress party workers in Maharashtra will send letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fandnavis demanding his apology for insulting Maharashtra. The Congress party’s move came days after it temporarily put off the agitation at Fadnavis’ residence.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said after the sudden announcement of lockdown the Centre did not help the people especially migrant workers but the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government provided the much-needed help to them. ‘’The Prime Minister has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji's Maharashtra by accusing the state of spreading Covid-19 while we were helping lakhs of people as part of our social commitment,’’ he added.

Patole said the state party unit is holding agitations in front of the houses of BJP union ministers and MPs to seek an apology from PM Modi. In addition, letters will be sent asking the Prime Minister to apologize to the people of this state on the auspicious occasion of Shiv Jayanti.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:37 PM IST