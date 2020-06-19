Congress takes a U-turn, says all is well in MVA

In a complete U-turn, Revenue Minister and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Balasaheb Thorat, on Thursday, said there was no resentment or heartburn within the party for the lack of sufficient representation in Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s functioning. Instead, Thorat, who was accompanied by Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan at the meeting with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here, said the party was never neglected. However, it was in favour of getting its due while running an alliance government.

A visibly relaxed Thorat clarified that all is well in the MVA government and it will complete a five year term. Congress ministers, led by Thorat a fortnight ago, had met and expressed serious displeasure over the party being neglected while taking decisions, citing the dominance of Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

However, Thorat said the MVA alliance is on a strong footing. “It was a fruitful meeting. Congress wanted that there should be unanimity in decision-making by giving the party due consideration. CM responded positively and we are happy,’’ he noted. He further stated that there was no personal issue or any demand on today’s agenda.

Thorat said today’s discussion was dominated by administrative issues, as they largely discussed the functioning of various departments and what best can be done for the common man. “The state government will have to provide assistance in cash to the poor and middle class who are reeling under the financial stress due to lockdown. So the common man will continue to be at the centre stage for the MVA government,’’ he noted.

Further, Congress ministers pressed for increasing the financial aid allotted to the Cyclone Nisarga-ravaged districts.

On the sharing of legislative council seats to be filled from the governor’s quota, Thorat said an agreement has been reached for equal sharing among the three ruling partners at the time of government formation in November last year. Of the 12 seats, Shiv Sena may get 5, NCP 4 and Congress 3. However, Congress wants four each should be shared among three parties.

Thorat’s turnaround was obvious, as the Congress party, with 44 legislators, is a junior partner in the state government. Most of the party legislators, especially the young ones, are of the view that they must fully take advantage of the power to revive the party and regain its hold in the state.

A large number of them want the party veterans not to simply devote themselves in clearance of various files and proposals, but travel extensively to reach out to the traditional party supporters and lure them back to the party fold.